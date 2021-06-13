If I were to pick one trait that would compel me to shell out north of a thousand dollars on an iPhone 12 Pro Max, it would be its camera prowess. I’m not just talking about the hardware, but the pro-grade features as well, making it a particularly powerful device for recording video. So it would be essential to pick an appropriate solution to protect the Apple flagship’s standout feature, which is where camera lens protectors come into the picture. To save you the hassle, we’ve rounded up a list of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max camera lens protectors you’ll find out there.