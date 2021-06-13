Cancel
PHOTOS: Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along at EPCOT Seating Every Row, Distancing Markers Removed

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along in the France Pavilion at EPCOT is the latest show to see the elimination of physical distancing. We actually received different instructions from two Cast Members. One instructed guests to leave a seat between their party and others, while the other Cast Member asked guests to move all the way down the rows.

wdwnt.com
#Distancing#Beauty And The Beast#Sing Along#Cast#Wdwnt#Disney Parks#Wdw News
