Coldwater, MI

HS baseball: Stevensville Lakeshore wins D2 Regional Final and Quarterfinal at Coldwater

By Sean Watson
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Stevensville Lakeshore won their fourth consecutive MHSAA Division 2 Baseball Regional championship Saturday afternoon with a 4-1 win against Grand Rapids Christian at Coldwater High School’s Pat Lowe Field. The Lancers immediately proceeded to blow out Grand Rapids South Christian 10-1 in the Division 2 Quarterfinal game. South Christian won the other Regional title being contested at Lowe Field by shutting out Interstate 8 champion Marshall 8-0. The Lancers, who were ranked 16th in the final coaches poll of the season, will take a 27-10 record into their Division 2 Semifinal game Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. against either Gladwin or Muskegon Oakridge. Gladwin had a 4-1 lead over Oakridge at Alma College when play was suspended late Saturday afternoon due to inclement weather. That game is scheduled to be finished Monday afternoon.

