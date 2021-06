Seungwoo Choi was throwing with bad intentions from the second his fight started at UFC Vegas 29 and it paid off with a devastating first-round TKO. With an opponent in Julian Erosa who was willing to stand and trade with him, Choi was launching bombs as soon as he came out of his corner. The end came after both fighters were stepping forward to throw punches, which led to Choi ducking down and connected with a hellacious left hook that put Erosa down on the canvas.