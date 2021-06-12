Mikołaj Roznerski’s hot romance with another actress, apart from M jak miłość! Adriana Kalska will have to look at it – VIDEO

Mikołaj Roznerski and Adriana Kalska are in love not only with “M jak miłość”, but also especially. For years, Marcin and Iza from “M jak miłość” have been one of the beloved serial couples. But that may change soon! Because on the set of another production in the new season, after the summer of 2021, Rosnersky’s hot romance with another actress will erupt. His true lover, and in “M jak miłość” also his wife, Adriana Kalska, has to see how he will fall more and more in love with a beautiful woman like her. I think everyone can guess who it is! Here are the details of the most emotional love story in the series!