'Scoring felt amazing.' Dispatch Scholar Athlete Haley Warren, Eastmoor Academy

Columbus Dispatch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports played: Volleyball (4 years), basketball (3), softball (2) Academic highlights: National Honor Society member, president; Congress of Future Medical Leaders award of excellence winner. Athletic highlights: Leadership award for basketball, volleyball. Leadership highlights: Three-time captain in basketball; captain in volleyball and softball; four-year student ambassador and peer tutor. College...

www.dispatch.com
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

'My parents have emphasized the value of hard work': Dispatch Scholar Athlete Regan Cornelius, Columbus Academy

Sports played: Field hockey (4 years), cross country (4), track (4) Academic highlights: AP Scholar; six-time Academic All-Ohio; scored 32 on ACT. Athletic highlights: Four-time all-state, two-time all-America and member of two state championship teams in field hockey; three-time state qualifier in cross country; two-time all-state in track. College choice:...
Circleville, OHColumbus Dispatch

'I've spent hours preparing my game': Dispatch Scholar-Athlete Kenzie McConnell, Circleville

Sports played: Volleyball (4 years), basketball (4), softball (3) Academic highlights: National Honor Society member; scored 30 on ACT. Athletic highlights: Two-time first-team all-state, four-time first-team all-district and two-time district player of the year in basketball; first-team all-state and district player of the year in volleyball. College choice: Ashland (anticipated...
Basketballwhopam.com

University Heights Academy names new athletic director & boys basketball coach

University Heights Academy announced its new athletic director and boys basketball coach today. According to a news release from the school, Taylor Sparks has been named UHA Athletic Director. Sparks has been a member of the UHA staff for 13 years. He coached the UHA Girls Basketball Program for ten years and previously the Athletic Director at Trigg County High School from 1994-2006.
College Sportsgradickcommunications.com

Gillispie Named Athletic Director at Oak Mountain Academy

Steven Gillispie joins Oak Mountain Academy as our Athletic Director after serving as the Assistant Athletic Director for Operations and Events at Jacksonville State University for the past six years. While at JSU, Gillispie was responsible for the overall management of all JSU athletic events, directing the Alabama High School Activities Association Jacksonville Basketball Regional tournaments and serving as JSU Staff Sponsor for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Dover, DEtownsquaredelaware.com

DIAA announces 2021 Harry Roberts Senior Scholar-Athlete Award winners

Dover, DE (June 9, 2021) The DIAA Board of Directors’ is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 DIAA/Harry Roberts-Senior Scholar Athlete awards. The award is named in recognition and memory of Dr. Harry Roberts, former superintendent of the Caesar Rodney School District who served DIAA on several committees, most notably as chair of the DIAA Sportsmanship Committee for many years.
High SchoolColumbus Dispatch

Class of 2021 scholar-athletes count their blessings, and lessons learned

A 2020-21 school year that began with high school student-athletes facing their toughest opponent yet ended with seniors getting some measure of revenge — and learning a lot about themselves in the process. The fight against COVID-19 is far from over, for student-athletes as well as their immediate and extended...
Westerville, OHColumbus Dispatch

'The game has played an incredible role in my life': Dispatch Scholar-Athlete Josh Qian, Westerville Central

Sports played: Golf (4 years), tennis (1) Academic highlights: AP Scholar with Distinction; National Merit Commended Scholar; scored 1480 on SAT. Athletic highlights: Two-time all-state, three-time all-district, four-time all-league and two-time league player of the year in golf. College choice: Emory University (anticipated major: economics) Photo location: I chose The...
TennisRecord-Journal

Sheehan Seniors Recognized as Scholar Athletes

Mark T. Sheehan seniors, John Womelsdorf and Gretchen Seibt, were recently presented with the CAS-CIAC Scholar Athlete Award. In order to qualify for this honor, a student must participate in athletics at the varsity level, demonstrate academic excellence, and more importantly, serve as a model to others. John is a...
College SportsColumbus Dispatch

'I fell in love with the sport.' Dispatch Scholar Athlete Callie Hribar, Hilliard Bradley

Sports played: Golf (4 years), bowling (4), track (2) Academic highlights: AP Scholar with Distinction; National Honor Society member; scored 31 on ACT. Athletic highlights: Two-time first-team all-league in bowling; four-time honorable mention all-league in golf. College choice: South Carolina (anticipated major: anthropology and/or computer science) Photo location: Ten Pin...
Sportstherooseveltreview.com

BACHMAN, SABISTON EARN LSC SCHOLAR-ATHLETE AWARD

Eastern New Mexico student-athletes Caroline Bachman and Liam Sabiston earned the Lone Star Conference Scholar-Athlete Award for 2020-21, as announced by the conference office. Each academic year, the LSC presents a Scholar-Athlete Award to one male and one female student-athlete at member institutions. These student-athletes represent the outstanding accomplishments in...
High Schoolwhschool.org

W+H Students Named GMC Scholar-Athletes

W+H seniors Zane Lee-Briggs '21 and Ariana Di Landro '21 were honored at last week's Greater Middlesex Conference Scholar-Athlete Dinner at The Estate at Lake Farrington. The Rams joined representative from all Middlesex County schools at the event, which was attended by parents and athletic directors. W+H athletic director Karl Miran was among those introducing the award recipients.
College SportsColumbus Dispatch

'You must grind and put in the hard work': Dispatch Scholar Athlete Ella Rogers, Granville

Sports played: Soccer (4 years), basketball (4) Academic highlights: National Honor Society member; Cum Laude Society member; Spanish National Honor Society member. Athletic highlights: Two-time first-team all-state and all-district and three-time first-team all-league in soccer; all-American in soccer; first-team all-district and all-league in basketball; captain of state finalist soccer team and basketball team.
SportsColumbus Dispatch

'I still smile every time I run.' Dispatch Scholar Athlete Victor Nash, Thomas Worthington

Sports played: Cross country (4 years), track (4) Academic highlights: National Merit Scholarship finalist; AP Scholar with Distinction; National Honor Society member; scored 35 on ACT. Athletic highlights: Team captain and leadership board member in cross country; state-meet qualifier in track. College choice: Case Western Reserve (anticipated major: civil engineering)
College SportsColumbus Dispatch

'Nothing beats the way it feels to be out on the diamond' Second runner-up Dispatch Scholar Athlete Shelby Flynn, Heath

Sports played: Basketball (4 years), softball (4), volleyball (4), track (1) Academic highlights: National Honor Society member; scored 28 on ACT. Athletic highlights: First-team all-district in basketball; second-team all-league in volleyball and softball. College choice: Ohio Dominican (anticipated major: integrated mathematics education) Photo location: I chose the high school field...
Oswego, NYiheartoswego.com

2021 OMS Scholar-Athletes Earn Recognition

Twenty-nine Oswego Middle School eighth-graders recently earned recognition for their academic abilities and their efforts as multisport athletes. The scholar-athlete program, now in its third year, honors eighth-grade student-athletes who have maintained either honor roll or high honor roll status and participated in at least two sports during the 2020-21 year.
Swimming & Surfingjerryratcliffe.com

Sixteen Cavaliers earn CRCA National Scholar-Athlete honors

Sixteen members of the Virginia rowing program were named Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association National Scholar-Athletes. Jamey Bulloch, Grace Comerford, Janet Conklin, Katy Flynn, Colette Glass, Gabby Grob, Lily Jarrett, Sophia Kershner, Elizabeth Kilgore, Nicola Lawless, Lauren Orr, Charlotte Quinn, Brooke Rickert, Maggie Taylor, Leah Till and Carrie Warner were honored as CRCA National Scholar-Athletes.
TennisColumbus Dispatch

'I am all about proving myself right.' Dispatch Scholar Athlete Reece Yakubov, St. Charles

Sports played: Tennis (4 years), golf (4) Academic highlights: National Merit Commended Scholar; National Honor Society member; scored 33 on ACT. Athletic highlights: Four-time state-tournament qualifier and four-time all-league in tennis; four-time all-league in golf. College choice: Ohio State (anticipated major: pre-med ) Photo location: I chose Tennis Ohio, the...
Minnesota StateMarshall Independent

SMSU ATHLETICS: Celebration of Excellence: Scholar Athletes of the Year

MARSHALL — The Southwest Minnesota State University Athletics Department celebrates the accomplishments of our outstanding Mustang student-athletes each year with the “Celebration of Excellence” awards program. The program honors student-athletes that earned awards throughout the year, including All-NSIC, scholar athletes, national qualifiers, All-Americans, All-Region honorees, Myles Brand Award winners, and...
Dunmore, PAScranton Times

LIAA SCHOLAR-ATHLETES: Dunmore

Four-year letterwinner in swimming. Team captain in swimming in junior and senior years. Team captain in cross country. Times-Tribune All-Region selection in swimming. Holds six individual school records and is a member of two relay teams that have school records. Swimming since 6 years old. Member of the Pacers Aquatic Club. Member of the National Honor Society. Took AP Chemistry, Biology, English Language and Composition and English Literature. Will study chemistry and swim at Marist College.