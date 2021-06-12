Le’Veon Bell takes shot at Andy Reid on Instagram

The Kansas City Chiefs can safely be ruled out for free-agent running back Le’Veon Bell. Once an All-Pro talent, Bell made it clear on Instagram that he will go to great lengths before ever playing for Andy Reid again.

Following his midseason release from the New York Jets, Bell signed with the Chiefs in October . It was viewed as a huge move at the time, with the three-time Pro Bowl selection joining one of the NFL’s best offenses. After struggling in New York, many hoped landing in Reid’s offense would revitalize Bell’s career.

Things didn’t go according to plan. Bell appeared in nine regular-season games for the Chiefs, largely producing the same kind of numbers he did in New York. Even as rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire dealt with inconsistency, Bell received sporadic snaps.

Related: Le’Veon Bell insists he’ll play in 2021

After everything that went down in Kansas City, including a Super Bowl loss, it seems the veteran running back won’t be forgiving Reid anytime soon.

“I’ll never play for Andy Reid again, I’d retire first.” NFL running back Le’Veon bell on Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid

If taking a subtle shot at a future Hall of Fame coach wasn’t strange enough, the context is even odder. Bell was commenting on a post about a Mcdonald’s burger then responded to a fan’s question about a possible return to the Chiefs.

Will Le’Veon Bell play in 2021?

Bell has never been shy about taking drastic actions and speaking out. But taking aim at one of the NFL’s most respected figures is only going to make things worse for the running back’s reputation in league circles.

The resentment toward Reid might be tied to the NFL Playoffs. After receiving two carries in the divisional round, Bell never saw the field in the AFC Championship Game or Super Bowl. It was likely the best opportunity he would have at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and it ended in utter disappointment.

Given how things worked out in New York and Kansas City, it’s hard to imagine Bell gets another opportunity. He earned first-team All-Pro honors twice (2014, 2017) and was one of the NFL’s best running backs early in his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But after holding out in 2018 over a contract dispute, the wheels came off.

Le’Veon Bell stats (2019-’20): 1,117 rushing yards, 3.4 yards per carry, five rushing touchdowns, two fumbles in 26 games

Even if another team gets desperate at running back, there are better options. Duke Johnson, Adrian Peterson, Frank Gore and Todd Gurley are all on the open market. While each of them has specific knocks that have left them unemployed in June, coaches would likely trust them more than Bell.

At the very least, Le’Veon Bell doesn’t have to worry about his promise being put to the test. With that said, it might actually be time for him to consider retirement.

More must-reads: