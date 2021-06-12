Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Le’Veon Bell takes shot at Andy Reid on Instagram

By Matt Johnson
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zx47B_0aSeufdU00

The Kansas City Chiefs can safely be ruled out for free-agent running back Le’Veon Bell. Once an All-Pro talent, Bell made it clear on Instagram that he will go to great lengths before ever playing for Andy Reid again.

Following his midseason release from the New York Jets, Bell signed with the Chiefs in October . It was viewed as a huge move at the time, with the three-time Pro Bowl selection joining one of the NFL’s best offenses. After struggling in New York, many hoped landing in Reid’s offense would revitalize Bell’s career.

Things didn’t go according to plan. Bell appeared in nine regular-season games for the Chiefs, largely producing the same kind of numbers he did in New York. Even as rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire dealt with inconsistency, Bell received sporadic snaps.

Related: Le’Veon Bell insists he’ll play in 2021

After everything that went down in Kansas City, including a Super Bowl loss, it seems the veteran running back won’t be forgiving Reid anytime soon.

“I’ll never play for Andy Reid again, I’d retire first.”

NFL running back Le’Veon bell on Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid

If taking a subtle shot at a future Hall of Fame coach wasn’t strange enough, the context is even odder. Bell was commenting on a post about a Mcdonald’s burger then responded to a fan’s question about a possible return to the Chiefs.

Will Le’Veon Bell play in 2021?

Bell has never been shy about taking drastic actions and speaking out. But taking aim at one of the NFL’s most respected figures is only going to make things worse for the running back’s reputation in league circles.

The resentment toward Reid might be tied to the NFL Playoffs. After receiving two carries in the divisional round, Bell never saw the field in the AFC Championship Game or Super Bowl. It was likely the best opportunity he would have at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and it ended in utter disappointment.

Given how things worked out in New York and Kansas City, it’s hard to imagine Bell gets another opportunity. He earned first-team All-Pro honors twice (2014, 2017) and was one of the NFL’s best running backs early in his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But after holding out in 2018 over a contract dispute, the wheels came off.

  • Le’Veon Bell stats (2019-’20): 1,117 rushing yards, 3.4 yards per carry, five rushing touchdowns, two fumbles in 26 games

Even if another team gets desperate at running back, there are better options. Duke Johnson, Adrian Peterson, Frank Gore and Todd Gurley are all on the open market. While each of them has specific knocks that have left them unemployed in June, coaches would likely trust them more than Bell.

At the very least, Le’Veon Bell doesn’t have to worry about his promise being put to the test. With that said, it might actually be time for him to consider retirement.

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Jets#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Hall Of Fame#Mcdonald#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Toronto Blue Jays#Boston Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
NASCAR
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chiefs: Andy Reid deserves better than hate from Le’Veon Bell

Le’Veon Bell’s comments toward Andy Reid are far from warranted entering 2021. You ever watch a kid throw a temper tantrum? They didn’t get their way so now, they sulk, scream and cry, hoping that the parent will be worn down enough from everyday life to cave in?. That’s Le’Veon...
NFLYardbarker

Le'Veon Bell would rather retire than play for Andy Reid again

Le’Veon Bell’s NFL career has been a mess since his departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it seems he still thinks that has a lot to do with the coaches he’s had. Bell took aim at Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid in a recent Instagram comment, saying he would “never play” for Reid again. Bell added that he’d “retire first” instead of working with Reid.
NFLlatestnewspost.com

Le’Veon Bell says he’d retire before playing for Andy Reid again in social media post

It’s safe to say that the Le’Veon Bell experience in Kansas City wasn’t as enjoyable as the veteran running back had hoped it would be when he signed with the club in the midst of the 2020 season. While conversing on an Instagram post that centered around someone spending $700 at McDonald’s, a user suggested that Bell re-sign with the Chiefs as he currently still sits on the open market. Bell replied to the plea to head back to Kansas City and showed zero interest. In fact, he revealed that he did not enjoy his time with the team and specifically playing for head coach Andy Reid.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Le'Veon Bell fires back at Chiefs' Andy Reid after coach wishes him well

Le’Veon Bell isn’t holding back against Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Reid said that he "enjoyed his time" with Bell and added that he’s "pulling for him" despite the former All-Pro running back’s comments saying that he would retire before suiting up for the Super Bowl-winning coach ever again.
NFLfoxbangor.com

Le’Veon Bell Apologizes For Eviscerating Andy Reid, But I Still Don’t Like Him

Le’Veon Bell is apologizing — sorta — for unloading on Andy Reid … saying he’s sorry for his heated comment, but adding he still flat-out doesn’t like the guy. The ex-KC Chiefs running back took a massive shot at his former coach on social media Saturday … saying he’d straight up rather RETIRE than play for the 63-year-old again.
NFL247Sports

Le'Veon Bell attempts to clarify controversial comments about Andy Reid

NFL running back Le'Veon Bell caused a stir on social media recently by calling out Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, whom the former All-Pro played for during the 2020 season. Bell, who remains a free agent, said he would retire before ever playing for Reid again in an Instagram post June 11.
NFLallfans.co

Andy Reid responds to former Chiefs RB Le’Veon Bell: ‘I wish him the best’

On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid responded to recent comments made by ex-Chiefs RB Le’Veon Bell on social media. Bell had lashed out at Reid on Instagram over the weekend, saying that he’d retire before playing for Reid again. This prompted some harsh criticism of Bell from media members, as well as current and former NFL players. Reid is beloved and known as a player’s coach, which made it a bit shocking to see such an inflammatory comment.
NFLWichita Eagle

No hard feelings: Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid extends best wishes to Le’Veon Bell

Former Chiefs running back Le’Veon created a social media storm last weekend with some not-so-subtle shots at Kansas City coach Andy Reid. Bell, who joined the Chiefs in 2020 on a one-year deal, posted on Instagram that he would retire instead of playing for Reid again. He then doubled downed on Twitter, stating the reason he wouldn’t play for Reid is “because of what he (Reid) said to me.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Did Le’Veon Bell just send a cryptic tweet that he is retiring?

Le’Veon Bell used to be a star NFL, but here’s why a recent cryptic tweet may suggest that the former Steelers star is done with the NFL. The 2021 offseason has been awkward enough for Le’Veon Bell. After bashing Super Bowl-winning head coach Andy Reid recently, the former two-time First-Team All-Pro running back recently has a message for NFL fans.