Vanilla or chocolate? You can have both if your order this Nekopara Vanilla Pop Up Parade Statue - ReRun and the Nekopara Chocola Pop Up Parade Statue - ReRun (sold separately). Both beautiful statues are made of plastic and measure about 6 7/10-inches tall on a clear base. They're faithfully recreated and feature the lovely ladies in their Patisserie La Soleil uniforms. Enthusiastic admirers of Nekopara do not want to miss this chance to own both Vanilla and Chocola!