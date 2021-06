It took Kalamazoo Hackett more than a year to defend its state championship, but it was worth the wait. Hackett, which won the 2019 Division 4 state championship, made it a two-peat over the span of three years, claiming the 2021 Division 4 boys golf state championship Saturday at The Fortress in Frankenmuth. The 2020 boys golf season was canceled because of the COVID pandemic.