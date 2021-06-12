Cancel
Detroit, MI

Johnson struggling at Detroit, trying to stay out of the way

 11 days ago

DETROIT (AP) -- Jimmie Johnson has struggled to get around the Raceway at Belle Isle Park and at times has been more than 5 seconds off the pace of the leader. The most challenging track the seven-time NASCAR champion has ever raced was not kind to Johnson in Saturday's first race of a two-day doubleheader: Johnson finished 24th, 14 laps down, because a sensor on his throttle pedal had to be replaced during a lengthy pit stop.

