Johnson struggling at Detroit, trying to stay out of the way
DETROIT (AP) -- Jimmie Johnson has struggled to get around the Raceway at Belle Isle Park and at times has been more than 5 seconds off the pace of the leader. The most challenging track the seven-time NASCAR champion has ever raced was not kind to Johnson in Saturday's first race of a two-day doubleheader: Johnson finished 24th, 14 laps down, because a sensor on his throttle pedal had to be replaced during a lengthy pit stop.www.semoball.com