Johnson struggling at Detroit, trying to stay out of the way

The Royals return home after a very disappointing road trip that saw them go just 1-6. The Tigers, though, were just swept by the White Sox and were almost no-hit in the finale, so they’re not exactly coming into this series hot. They didn’t really go into the series hot either as they’ve struggled most of the year outside of a stretch that saw them sweep the Royals back in Detroit during the Royals 11-game losing streak. The nice thing for Tigers fans is that you can at least start to see some progress with some of their young pitchers looking better and there are definitely some bats on the way in the minors.