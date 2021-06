CanMNT eliminated Suriname in a 4-0 win and advances to the second stage of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying. They will face Haiti, which eliminated Canada from the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup. It was a slow start for Canada, but as the game went on, Canada started to take control of the game. Conversely, Suriname played well early in the game, but did not have much possession of the ball and lost momentum later in the game.