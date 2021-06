We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. The folks in Barcelona are hosting their big MWC conference at the end of this month for the first time in over a year as both an in-person and virtual event. Most of the big companies already (smartly) bailed on it, but organizers appear to have talked some, like Samsung, into hosting a virtual event or two to keep people paying attention. Often times, virtual events are pretty meh and tough to get excited about unless the tease for it says all of the right things. Samsung certainly said the right things for an upcoming event where they are likely to give us a first taste of their upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 device.