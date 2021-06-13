Los Angeles comedian chews out cancel culture: “I've seen innocent friends lose their careers. It's enough”

AnnicksPhotography/ Pixabay

Los Angeles actor and comedian Jon Lovitz spoke out against cancel culture. The former "Saturday Night Live" star pointed out that comedians like himself will most definitely push the boundaries if they get told not to say something because it might be deemed offensive.

The actor gave more details on how he felt about the issue in a recent interview with Page Six.

What are the details?

During the talk Lovitz emphasized that “it's a comedian's job to satirize what's going on in society and point out the hypocrisies.” According to the actor, cancel culture can become a roadblock in creating comedy.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

“As soon as you say to a comedian like me, 'You can't say that' the first thing in my head is, 'Oh, and now I have to’,” he shared.

Lovitz also made it clear that there is an obvious “difference between making jokes and being outright mean.”

The actor also had useful advice for anyone who gets easily offended and has a hard time listening to or joining in any jokes.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

“If you don't have the ability to laugh at yourself, don't go to a comedy club. I'm not changing my act. If you're watching TV and you don't like the show, change the channel. It's very simple,” the star stated.

Lovitz also brought to light that cancel culture has seriously affected many of his friends in Hollywood or those from the stand-up comedy world.

“I've seen innocent friends lose their careers. It's enough,” the Los Angeles comedian wrote on social media.