Beckley pursues purchase of Zen's

file photo by Brad Davis/The Register-HeraldEmployee Tyler Bonds holds the door as a pair of customers exit the new Zen’s Cafe, located inside the old McBee’s, during the restaurant’s grand opening on Neville Street.

The City of Beckley has expressed an interest in purchasing the former Zen's Cafe on Neville Street, along with an empty lot, for just over $1 million, city officials announced Friday.

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and city treasurer Billie Trump said the City has already spoken with a potential investor who is interested in leasing the building long-term. They also reported that officials have spoken with Zen's owner Jenny Weng, a Beckley businesswoman, about purchasing the building and an empty lot across the street, at 306 and 308 Neville St.

"We are ready to move pretty quickly," said Rappold. "The hiccups we need to clear up with the current owners and assurance from the potential lessee, both from us and the lessees, for a long-term lease arrangement, is really all that's in our way."

He declined to name the interested lessee, pending finalization of the agreement. The lessee will use the space to assist in rehabilitation of those with substance abuse disorder who are rebuilding their lives. The downstairs may be converted to a sandwich shop for West Virginia University Institute of Technology students.

"We have, obviously, been very interested in attracting private industry to the city, and the Zen's building is no exception," Rappold said. "We've heard rumors of different folks being interested, and we've encouraged them to the extent we could.

"Through that whole process, and through the origin of the remote worker process, we took a very thorough tour of the building.

"That's when we became very interested."

Rappold said the city would not be interested in purchasing the building without also acquiring a gravel lot across the street, at 306 and 308 Neville. WVU Tech officials have expressed interest to city officials in having additional parking spaces downtown, said Trump.

The mayor said the city Board of Public Works crew will raise the lot to the same level of a parking lot that the city already owns and pave it. The gravel lot and the paved city parking lot are adjacent to each other and situated across from The Plaza.

"The parking lot will be directly across Neville Street from the new Rising Cardinal sculpture (which is being placed at The Plaza), which will attract people who are interested in the sculpture and who need a place to park," said Rappold.

Goldman and Associates in Charleston have appraised the building for about $850,000 and the lot for around $262,000, said Trump.

Trump said that the purchase would be made from the city's general fund and that it will not impair city operations. The city will receive a B&O tax and the one percent sales tax.

"We're not buying a building and giving it to a business," said Trump. "They will get a fair lease.

"If everything falls together, and we get the proper lessee, instead of talking about downtown development, the city will be actively participating in it," said Trump. "Instead of talking about job creation, the city will, with this lessee, create some jobs.

"Instead of talking about taking on some of the problems of rehabilitating some of the people who are having problems with drugs, the city will be taking an active step to ensure these things are done.

"This is an action plan."

Rappold reported that the city is also set to receive, in the near future, some Covid-related reimbursements from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

"We can do this, and we can do it in a very responsible manner, financially," said the mayor.

He added that the city will continue to pave streets and to demolish derelict buildings and to make local green space compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and national safety standards.

Rappold said the city's interest in the Neville Street building came after city officials toured downtown buildings during a search for work space for remote workers. Ultimately, Chilson's at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park was selected, due to the location on a golf course and with available space and food service.

The former Zen's building, however, made an impression on the potential lessee. Rappold met with New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) Executive Director Jina Belcher, who knew of the business owner's needs.

Weng, who declined to comment on Friday, acquired the 313 Neville St. building for $1 million in 2016 from Harper Rentals, owned by Cynthia and the late Dan Bickey. Previously, the building had been purchased in 2002 for $90,000, county tax records show.

The building was once the Farris Department Store, said Rappold.

Dan Bickey, a Connecticut native, had met his wife on Neville Street in the 1960s. The two married and raised a family. Dan founded and operated the successful Mine Power Systems in Raleigh County.

As downtown lay stagnant in the 2000s, thanks largely to mall development in Raleigh County in the 1980s, Dan — by then an extremely successful businessman — had a personal vision to bring back the vitality he had first experienced downtown, when the young couple had first encountered each other on the then-busy street.

Dan renovated buildings and opened several businesses on Neville Street. The Bickey family renovated the 313 Neville St. building to mimic mid-1800s architecture and operated McBee's Hall, an Irish pub, out of the two-level space.

Dan Bickey passed away in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2014. His vision to operate retail space on the back half of the Neville Street lots and add parking on the front did not come to fruition in his lifetime.

Weng — who also owns the popular Fujiyama on Harper Road — bought the McBee's building, along with a building across the street, from the Bickey family after Dan's death. Starting in 2016, she operated Zen's, a cafe and restaurant, for around a year.

Rappold and Trump said recent revitalization efforts in the city are slowly bringing Dan Bickey's vision to life downtown.

"It's a great building, a hallmark type of building in Beckley," said Rappold. "It further solidifies and gives acknowledgment of the vision that the late Dan Bickey had and what his son, Matt, has carried on, in Beckley.

"It was a beautiful building. There was no expense spared in the wonderful remodeling of the former Farris Department Store, and we're really pleased to have this, maybe, once in a lifetime opportunity."

The mayor reported that there are four new business owners in downtown Beckley — at the former PUBlicity restaurant, the former Bake Shoppe, the old Grant's building and Jerry Zaferatos' building on Prince Street.

Rappold said the city's purchase of the building shows private investors that the City of Beckley has "skin in the game" of rebuilding downtown and other parts of the city.

"When you look at the commitment private individuals have made in the City of Beckley, they haven't done it on a shoestring," said the mayor. "They've done it with determination and understanding that Beckley will be successful.

"Doug Epling, a number of years ago, constructed a state-of-the-art baseball stadium that has attracted people from all around the area," said Rappold. "More recently, the Wades went far beyond what was required by code to build an unbelievable addition to Eppy's Drugstore (on Robert C. Byrd Drive).

"They didn't have to do that," he said. "They have further confirmed their confidence and faith in Beckley and downtown Beckley."

He added that Richmond & Co. CPA on Main Street has been repaired and renovated to a situation that surpasses code requirements.

Beckley Common Council must approve the acquisition of Zen's and the lot, noted Rappold.

"We have a forward-thinking common council membership," said the mayor, "all seven of whom are forward-thinking and have demonstrated in the past that they are willing to extend this city's resources for the right project."