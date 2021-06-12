Cancel
Greenbrier County, WV

Morrison believes local harm reduction program will survive

By Tina Alvey The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
 11 days ago
 AP PhotoFILE - In this May 6, 2019, file photo an injection drug user deposits used needles into a container at the IDEA exchange, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, Fie) Lynne Sladky

Greenbrier County’s health officer is taking a wary approach toward the impact her office’s harm reduction program may see as a result of new regulations that emerged from the 2021 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature.

Dr. Bridgett Morrison believes the Greenbrier Health Department’s three-year-old program will weather the current storm but worries that others will not.

“It is going to be more challenging to conduct our county’s harm reduction program,” she acknowledged in a recent interview with The Register-Herald.

“We hope to continue to operate the program,” she said. “It’s key to keeping our HIV and hepatitis rates low. It is not in the best interest of public health to close Greenbrier County’s program, and it’s worrisome that some programs in other regions of the state will close because of this new law.”

Despite opposition from a wide range of health experts, including the West Virginia Medical Association, Senate Bill 334 was approved by the Legislature on April 10, signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice on April 15, and will go into effect on July 9.

The legislation’s most onerous portion, according to those who oppose it, is a requirement that the participants in all harm reduction programs must provide identification before receiving assistance.

Since a major component of those programs is a syringe exchange, in which patients suffering from substance use disorders turn in used needles in return for sterile syringes, the ID requirement is likely to raise suspicion among participants, Morrison noted.

“We will lose some clients from the program due to the ID requirement,” she acknowledged, though she said the concerns that patients’ identifying information will be shared with those outside the Health Department are not valid.

“We won’t share that information with anyone, including law enforcement,” Morrison said. “But some people will leave the program because they have that fear.”

Confidentiality of health care information is enshrined in federal law, most significantly HIPAA — the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, which sets rules and limits on who can receive an individual’s health information.

Other provisions in West Virginia’s new law concerning the licensing of harm reduction programs will not affect Greenbrier County’s program, Morrison maintains.

For example, the new law requires the entity seeking to establish such a program to obtain permission from the county and/or municipality in which the program will be located. Greenbrier County’s program is operated by its Health Department out of offices in Fairlea, an unincorporated community nestled between Lewisburg and Ronceverte.

“We already got the OK from the County Commission when we began our program,” Morrison said.

Greenbrier’s harm reduction program began in March 2018 and currently serves, on average, between 50 and 80 individuals per week, although the patient count occasionally rises to as many as 110 participants. Numbers fell during the pandemic.

“It has fluctuated a lot,” Morrison said.

Another requirement of the new law is that needle exchanges be made on a one-to-one basis, meaning program participants must bring in used needles in order to obtain fresh, sterile needles. Greenbrier County already has a new-for-used standard in place for exchanges, Morrison said.

Complaints about needle litter that have arisen in some of the state’s larger cities — most prominently in Charleston, where harm reduction programs were discontinued as a result of those and other complaints, and HIV cases are soaring — are minimal in the Greenbrier Valley, Morrison said.

“When we get a report that a used needle has been found in a public place, we send somebody out to pick it up, but that’s rare here,” she said. “Harm reduction really helps to limit that. Participants have to exchange needles to get needles, and we really watch the quantities that are being given out.”

In addition, Greenbrier County’s program, which is certified by the state Department of Health and Human Resources, gives participants sharps containers in which they can safely discard used needles rather than tossing them on the ground or carrying them loose in a pocket.

“Through syringe exchanges, harm reduction programs limit the spread of infectious diseases, such as HIV and hepatitis,” Morrison said. “Those diseases are often spread by people who use injectable drugs and share needles rather than using a new, sterile needle for each injection.”

Although syringe exchanges are the major point of emphasis in West Virginia’s new law, they are not the only function of harm reduction programs. The programs also act as a point of access to prevention, testing and treatment for blood-borne diseases, as well as providing family planning and referrals to medical treatment and social services.

Morrison pointed out that Greenbrier’s program always has peer recovery counselors on site during the hours that harm reduction services are provided, ready to offer help to participants.

Addressing substance use disorders is very much an uphill battle, even with the most efficient programs, employing best practices as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a federal agency which endorses harm reduction programs like the one in Greenbrier County.

As relatively effective as those harm reduction programs are, Morrison noted with some chagrin that fewer than 10 percent of participants join and remain in recovery as a result of the harm reduction effort.

“We would like it to be 50 percent or 80 percent,” she said. “It’s just sad that it’s not higher.”

— Email: talvey@register-herald.com

