The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Lily Sees Another Warning Sign – Billy Repeating The Past
The Young and the Restless spoilers document that Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) allowed herself to fall in love with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). Was that a mistake?. Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) views Lily as a rival. But despite that feeling, she did offer Khalil’s character experienced words of warning. Victoria told Lily that Billy couldn’t be controlled and that he would eventually revert to the pattern he’s often worn.celebratingthesoaps.com