After gaffe on 18, Jerry Kelly 2 strokes behind AmFam leader Miguel Angel Jiménez

The first score worse than par to be written on Jerry Kelly’s scorecard this weekend came at an upsetting time. Co-leading the second round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course, Kelly tried to hook his tee shot on the 18th hole over a bunker hugging the left fairway, but it landed in the sand. His escape shot put him behind, and it took two shots to get on the green. The result was a double bogey and a two-stroke advantage for Miguel Angel Jiménez, whom Kelly battled for the lead throughout the day Saturday.