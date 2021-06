Conservative MPs are growing concerned that their party conference will be cancelled this year due to Covid, with tickets for the get-together still yet to become available.Raising a point of order in the Commons William Wragg said it was "a little strange" that Tory head office was unable to say with "certainty" that the event would go ahead given Covid restrictions are set to lift on 19 July.The Conservative Party conference is scheduled to be held in Manchester from 3 to 6 October. Registration for Labour's conference, which is due to be held around the same time in Brighton from...