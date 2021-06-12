Cancel
Devolver Tumble Time Begins Later This Year

By Jacob Bukacek on June 12, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring its E3 2021 presentation, Devolver Digital unveiled Devolver Max Pass Plus: a new subscription service that gives fans access to all manner of premium purchases. The good news is that everyone is already subscribed! The bad news is that not everything is ready to play (but it’s coming soon). Several games will be available via the Max Pass Plus subscription, including what will probably be the next mobile game craze: Devolver Tumble Time.

hardcoregamer.com
