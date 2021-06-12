Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

What the papers say – June 13

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bkjl_0aSepPM700
A collection of British newspapers (PA Archive)

The dramatic collapse and resuscitation of Denmark’s ex-Tottenham star Christian Eriksen at the Euros dominates the papers, along with tensions at the G7 summit over Northern Ireland and Britain’s shifting roadmap out of pandemic restrictions.

The Daily Star Sunday splashes on Eriksen’s collapse during Denmark’s match against Finland and his subsequent recovery, calling it a “Miracle on the turf”.

The Sunday Mirror calls it a “Miracle on the pitch”, while the Sunday People runs with “Saved at the Euros”.

https://twitter.com/thesundaypeople/status/1403832776521142276/photo/1

The Observer covers Eriksen on its front page while leading on the “Brexit bust-up” at the G7 summit over the Northern Ireland border row.

Similarly, The Sunday Telegraph features a large photo of the dramatic scenes on the pitch in Copenhagen but leads on fears the UK’s pandemic restrictions could now “be in place until spring”.

The Independent shows Eriksen above a story on Boris Johnson pledging to show caution as he “prepares unlock delay”.

And the Sunday Express puts the question “Will we ever be free?” as it reports on “worrying” new Covid data.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times splashes on calls to ban minister from political lobbying for five years after leaving office in the wake of the Greensill scandal.

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
76K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Uk#The Daily Star#The Sunday Telegraph#Independent#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
Country
Finland
News Break
Soccer
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Sports
Related
U.K.washingtonnewsday.com

June 15th, according to the papers

Many of the Tuesday front pages are dominated by the delay in relaxing lockdown restrictions in England until July. The Daily Telegraph reports on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “refusal” to give a firm commitment that the conclusion of the lockdown will not be postponed any longer after it was postponed four weeks to July 19.
EuropeTelegraph

EU sausage laws just tip of the Brexit iceberg in Northern Ireland

European Union sausage laws are just the tip of the iceberg in post-Brexit Northern Ireland, which still follows almost 300 Single Market rules covering everything from sardine marketing to fireworks and bull semen. Hardline Brexiteers called on the Government to revise the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is packed with rules...
PoliticsTelegraph

Britannia replacement will be paid for out of defence budget

The £200 million successor to the royal yacht Britannia will be paid for from the defence budget and share crews with naval frigates, Ben Wallace has insisted, saying reports of a Whitehall funding row were "fiction". Mr Wallace said he had already appointed a project team to work up the...
Economyredhillandreigatelife.co.uk

Royal British Legion to stop selling Poppy Shop products in EU after Brexit

The Royal British Legion will no longer sell its online Poppy Shop products in the European Union due to red tape following Brexit. The charity, which provides support to members and veterans of the British Armed Forces, sent an email to supporters stating the online store will “need to cease sales to customers in countries in the EU” for the foreseeable future until legislation surrounding Brexit is reviewed.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Northern Ireland's DUP Names Donaldson as New Leader

BELFAST (Reuters) - The next leader of Northern Ireland's biggest political party warned on Tuesday it was "not realistic to expect stability" in the British province while post-Brexit trade rules agreed with the European Union remain in place. Jeffrey Donaldson's unopposed nomination will make him the third person in a...
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

Veteran lawmaker to lead N. Ireland's DUP after turmoil

LONDON — Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on Tuesday named veteran lawmaker Jeffrey Donaldson as its new leader, weeks after he narrowly lost the election to lead the senior partner in Northern Ireland's government. The party said that when nominations closed at noon, no one had come forward to challenge...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

David Brooks confident Wales can block out Denmark’s growing fanbase

David Brooks insists Wales will block out the outpouring of support for Denmark following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in their Euro 2020 last-16 tie. Wales meet Denmark in Amsterdam – the former home of Ajax midfielder Eriksen – on Saturday, with football fans around Europe wishing the Danes well after what happened to their 29-year-old talisman.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Sweden top Group E with last-gasp win over Poland

Viktor Claesson struck a stoppage-time winner as Sweden beat Poland 3-2 in St Petersburg to finish top of Group E. Sweden had led 2-0 through Emil Forsberg’s double before Robert Lewandowski’s second-half brace restored Poland’s hopes of progressing as one of the best third-placed teams. But Krasnodar winger Claesson, a...
PoliticsThe Daily Star

No Scotland independence vote before 2024: minister

Scotland will not be given a new referendum on independence before 2024, a senior UK cabinet minister said in an interview published yesterday. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove, who heads a UK government strategy unit on policy for the country's four nations, said a vote was unlikely in the immediate future. "I can't see it," Gove, a Scot, told the Daily Telegraph when asked if Prime Minister Boris Johnson would approve the move before the next scheduled UK general election. "It's foolish to talk about a referendum now -- we're recovering from Covid," he added.
SportsPosted by
newschain

England’s potential route to Euro 2020 glory

England will play Germany at Wembley for a place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals as their possible route to glory became clearer on Wednesday night. The final group games concluded in thrilling fashion, with Germany’s late equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Hungary in Munich securing them a last-16 tie on Tuesday against Gareth Southgate’s side.
Soccerchatsports.com

'What did you do, Morata?': Spanish papers slam Spain striker

Spain's sport newspapers had striker Alvaro Morata in their sights on Tuesday morning after he fluffed his lines in the Euro 2020 opener against Sweden. Luis Enrique's side dominated proceedings in Seville but failed to score, with the game finishing 0-0 and Spain left ruing a series of missed chances.