Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, has a laugh during a 2020 trip to India. (Jeff Bezos via Twitter) Between an upsurge in antitrust talk and questions about worker turnover, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has plenty to worry about here on Earth. His plans to take a suborbital space ride next month on a rocket ship built by Blue Origin, another company he created, could conceivably add to the angst — and not just because of the regular risks of spaceflight.