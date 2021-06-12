ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Record breaking heat continues as El Paso hits 109 Saturday afternoon
EEL PASO, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert as we continue to experience record breaking heat. El Paso had a record breaking start to the weekend as we broke the record high of 106. The borderland hit 109 Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm overnight. Chances for showers are expected Saturday evening. Blowing dust and sand is possible as storms begin to develop around us.kvia.com