Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Sask. RCMP officer on-duty dies during traffic stop

By The Canadian Press, Canada & World
boundarycreektimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say an RCMP officer was struck and killed by a truck he pulled over in rural Saskatchewan on Saturday morning. Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says 26-year-old Const. Shelby Patton had been following the truck, which was allegedly stolen, before attempting a traffic stop in Wolseley, Sask. She says the...

www.boundarycreektimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

A 26-year-old constable was run over by a truck he pulled over, police say

(CNN) — A young constable was struck and killed by the truck he had pulled over during a traffic stop, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan said. Shelby Patton, 26, was following two suspects who were in a stolen truck from Manitoba on Saturday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer and Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said.
Public Safetymeadowlakenow.com

RCMP officer killed on duty near Wolseley and Francis

The Saskatchewan RCMP says an officer died on duty during an incident near Wolseley and Francis on Saturday morning. According to a news release issued at about 10 a.m., officers were searching for suspects related to a serious vehicle crash that happened earlier in the morning. Two people were taken...
Public Safetydiscovermoosejaw.com

UPDATE: RCMP Officer Killed In Line of Duty

5:40 p.m. - DUring a press conference Saturday, the RCMP confirmed the officer killed in the line of duty was 26 year old Constable Shelby Patton of the Indian Head detachment. Assistant commissioner of the Saskatchewan RCMP, Rhonda Blackmore, confirmed Patton was killed during a traffic stop around 8:00 a.m. in the town of Wolseley. The stop was initiated on a stolen vehicle, and police say Patton was then struck by the vehicle.
Public Safetyq107.com

Const. Shelby Patton, 26, identified as Saskatchewan RCMP officer killed on duty

WATCH: The Saskatchewan RCMP said Saturday that Const. Shelby Patton was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Wolseley on Saturday morning. The Saskatchewan RCMP has identified the officer who died Saturday morning as 26-year-old Const. Shelby Patton of the Indian Head detachment. Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer, Assistant Commissioner Rhonda...
Public Safetyktbb.com

Canadian cop killed in line of duty after being run over by couple in stolen truck

(NEW YORK) -- A Canadian police officer has been killed in the line of duty after being run over during a traffic stop of a couple driving a stolen truck. The incident occurred at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, when 26-year-old Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Constable Shelby Patton began following two suspects who were driving a stolen truck from Manitoba, according to a statement from the Saskatchewan RCMP commanding officer, Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore.
Ledyard, CTPosted by
FOX 61

VIDEO: Ledyard police officer struck by hit-and-run driver during traffic stop

LEDYARD, Conn. — Ledyard Police say one of their officers escaped a very close call overnight, as a car struck him while he was conducting a traffic stop on Route 2. Police say that about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the officer was conducting a motor vehicle stop on Route 2 just west of Watson Rd. There are four travel lanes in this section of Route 2, two westbound and two eastbound. The officer had just arrested a driver for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics. As he was speaking with the occupants of the accused’s vehicle, a grey or dark-colored, four-door sedan struck the officer with the passenger side mirror of their vehicle -- and continued without stopping. The Ledyard officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from Backus Hospital in Norwich.
San Jacinto, CANew Haven Register

Man suspected of impersonating officer, making traffic stop

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of impersonating a police officer and making a traffic stop in inland Southern California. Ryan Lee Meeker used his Ford F-150 pickup illegally outfitted with lights and a siren to pull over a vehicle Monday in the...
Rhome, TXWCMessenger.com

Search continues for suspect after Rhome officer shot during traffic stop

A Rhome police officer was shot while trying to apprehend a home invasion robbery suspect Sunday near New Fairview, prompting a massive manhunt for the shooter who remains at large early Monday morning. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office identified Royce Wood as the shooting suspect. Wood is approximately 6-feet tall...
Law EnforcementVermilion Standard

Gun fired, RCMP officer injured during ramming incident

RCMP arrested and charged a man in connection with a stolen vehicle, later used to ram a police cruiser during a traffic stop on May 29. An officer was injured in the collision, and has since been released from hospital. The incident started around 10 a.m. on May 29, when...
Connecticut Statenewmilfordspectrum.com

Connecticut police officer struck by vehicle during traffic stop

LEDYARD — An officer was struck by a passing vehicle when conducting a traffic stop, according to a press release from the Leyard Police Department. The incident occurred at around 2:33 a.m. Saturday on Route 2 just west of Watson Road, according to the release. A Ledyard police officer had...
Georgia StatePosted by
NBC News

Officer killed after being dragged by car during Georgia traffic stop, officials say

A police officer died after a car dragged him during a traffic stop in Georgia, authorities said Thursday. The driver of the vehicle, Ansy Dolce, 29, of Cherokee County, was shot and killed by an officer in the incident, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The vehicle was pulled over for speeding about 11 p.m. ET Wednesday in Holly Springs, about 40 miles north of Atlanta.
Ledyard, CTEyewitness News

Ledyard officer hit by passing car’s side mirror during traffic stop

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) -- A Ledyard police officer was injured after being hit by a passing car’s side mirror during a traffic stop over the weekend. It happened a little before 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 2, just west of Watson Road. In this area there are four travel lanes, two westbound and two eastbound.
Kalamazoo, MIWWMT

KDPS: Firearm recovered during a traffic stop in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers recovered a firearm Saturday morning after conducting a traffic stop in Kalamazoo. According to KDPS, officers stopped a 34-year-old Kalamazoo resident in the 600 block of Mable Street who had a gun in plain view. Officers said the...