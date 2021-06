Jun 16, 2021 • 4 hours ago • • Join the conversation. The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is going unclaimed once again, with no winner in Tuesday night’s draw. However, 42 of the 64 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won. The majority were sold in Ontario, with 20 winning tickets. There are eight winners in both Quebec and B.C. Five winning tickets were sold in the Prairies, and one in the Atlantic provinces.