AEW star Anthony Ogogo took to Twitter this week and took a shot at WWE for how they used veteran talent Serena Deeb over the years. Deeb originally worked for WWE from 2009-2010 and was a member of CM Punk’s Straight Edge Society with Luke Gallows. She returned to WWE in 2017 to work the Mae Young Classic, and then signed in February 2018 to work as a WWE Performance Center Coach. She was released in April 2020 due to budget cuts. While Deeb’s longest run with WWE was as a coach, as she had been semi-retired from the ring at the time, Ogogo knocked the company for not letting Deeb perform each week, and praised her for her in-ring work.