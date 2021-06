Byron Buxton’s return had a negative consequence for a player who has endeared himself to Twins Territory. While the Minnesota Twins were getting back their center fielder, who put up MVP numbers in the first month of the season before injuring his hip, Buxton’s return meant that Willians Astudillo was optioned to make room on the active roster. Pour a Mich Golden out for La Tortuga, because I’m unsure of his role on the team going forward.