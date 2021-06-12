Cancel
Miley, relentless offense lead Cincinnati Reds over Colorado Rockies, 10-3

By Tom Mitsoff
redlegnation.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWade Miley’s seven strong innings were backed by a potent 14-hit Cincinnati Reds offensive onslaught in a 10-3 victory at Great American Ball Park against the visiting Colorado Rockies. Final R H E. Colorado Rockies (25-40) 3 7 1. Cincinnati Reds (31-31) 10 14 1. W: Miley (6-4) L: Marquez...

www.redlegnation.com
