Angelina Jolie Is Spotted Leaving Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller's Apartment Building

Angelina Jolie and Alex Rodriguez both spent their weekends swinging by various New York City apartment buildings that happen to contain some very notable residents. On Friday night, Jolie was photographed arriving at an apartment building in Dumbo, Brooklyn where her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller happens to live. The actress arrived wearing a Dior trench coat and a tan and cream Louis Vuitton shoulder bag with an expensive bottle of Peter Michael wine in hand. She was then photographed again as she left three hours later around 10:30 pm, according to Page Six. Jolie took a brief trip to NYC with her six children last week to celebrate her 46th birthday, visiting various art galleries, enjoying dinners out, and possibly paying a quick visit to her ex.