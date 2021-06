COLUMBUS — Palaie Gaoteote is officially an Ohio State student. The next step for the former five-star recruit is actually becoming a member of the football team. Gaoteote arrived on campus Monday to a warm welcome from the program in the form of his All-American cousin Haskell Garrett, and the USC transfer is now set to take classes in the summer session. But it’s not yet a done deal that the two-year starter with the Trojans will be suiting up for the Buckeyes, though that’s clearly the intention for both parties given his cross-country move after a patient stint in the portal.