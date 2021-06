Former Texas A&M head football coach RC Slocum has been diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the team announced on Tuesday. The coaching icon, currently serving as a special assistant to the university’s president, said in a release he has “been so encouraged by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from friends everywhere. I have great medical support and I will get started on this challenge as soon as possible. I have a strong faith and will trust for a positive outcome.”