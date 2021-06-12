Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Girl, 12, suspected of setting fires in Berkeley hillside

By Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl was arrested and taken to juvenile custody on suspicion of setting four fires in the leafy hillsides above Berkeley on Friday, police said.

The fires broke out within blocks from one another during the course of the day, when the girl was visiting family in the area, Berkleyside.com reported.

Children are typically released to their parents after being arrested, but officers took her into custody because they believed the fires would continue, Berkeley police Officer Byron White told the news site.

“It was too dangerous not to take her into custody,” he said.

The neighborhood has been under high fire alert due to dry and hot conditions.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

486K+
Followers
257K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillside#Police#Ap#Berkleyside Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related