Competitive VR NERF Game Coming To Oculus Quest In 2022

By Bobby Carlton
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo head-to-head with other players armed with NERF dart guns in a futuristic colosseum surrounded by cheering fans. The NERF company changed the way we played when they introduced the “world’s first indoor ball” back in 1969, selling millions within the first year. What followed was a series of hit toy releases, from the NERFoop in 1972 to the Power Drencher (the original name for the SUPER SOAKER) in 1989. Things really changed for NERF when the company was purchased by Hasbro in 1991. That following year NERF introduced the very first NERF dart gun called the Sharpshooter and the game of tag was forever changed.

