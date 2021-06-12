Nintendo Teases New 'Mario + Rabbids' Trailers at E3 2021

Animaniacs Season 2 just teased a new trailer from Hulu and fans are excited to see what they've got going on for another round of shenanigans. Yakko, Wakko, and the Warner Sister Dot flew onto the scene last year during the pandemic and caused quite the commotion. In a lot of ways, Animaniacs is a logical continuation of the original Warner Bros. cartoon's mile-a-minute laugh machine. Topical humor, observations, sight gags, entertainment darts, and everything in-between live in that water tower. So, it's not exactly hard to imagine Hulu opening things up for Season 2. Adding to that fact is the wild amount of social media attention that the Animaniacs reboot generated before its release and in the weeks afterward. Nineties nostalgia is firmly here and not going anywhere for the foreseeable future. It's easy to turn on the TV, boot up Hulu and think about the Kids WB lineup circa 1997. Luckily for fans, the next season seems poised to deliver more laughs. Hulu broke down what people can expect from another salvo of adventures with the central trio.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO