CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Teases New 'Mario + Rabbids' Trailers at E3 2021

By Store
hypebeast.com
 2021-06-12

Cover picture for the articleNintendo teased its upcoming Switch game Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope on Saturday at this year’s E3 gaming convention. The new title marks the Japanese gaming giant’s latest collaboration with Ubisoft. The game isn’t set to release until 2022, though Nintendo showed off both the gameplay and cinematic...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Nintendo shows off new Mario Party Superstars commercial

Nintendo’s next big hitter for the Nintendo Switch platform is Mario Party Superstars which is making its debut at the end of the month. The game is a celebration of the long-running Mario Party franchise featuring a number of mini games from previous Mario Party games remade for the new entry. There’s five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games and 100 classic minigames from the Nintendo 64 and Nintendo GameCube games and more in Mt. Minigames. Mario Party Superstars also features online play which should breathe new life into the game. Check out the new North American commercial for Mario Party Superstars down below.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E3#Teases#Galaxy#Switch#Japanese#Mariorabbids#Nintendo Of America
imore.com

Best Mario sports games on Nintendo Switch 2021

Even though Mario may have some disagreements with his enemies, they can all agree to have a good time racing at the end of the day. Arguably one of the best games in the series, players can race alongside friends and family — all in stunning HD. This is the definitive Mario Kart to play with an improved battle mode and double the items to hold.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Been Having Trouble Playing Mario Kart Tour On Android? Nintendo Says It's Fixed The Problem

Mario Kart Tour's had a busy couple of years since it first launched back in September 2019, with plenty of updates and new content keeping players hooked ever since. For some Android players, though, a recent bug has been causing some frustrating issues, with some players reporting that they've been unable to progress past the game's title screen. Thankfully, if you're one of the players who has been affected by this, Nintendo appears to have implemented a fix.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Nintendo resolves Android issue with Mario Kart Tour

Nintendo has taken to Twitter to say that the issue with Android players starting Mario Kart Tour has now been resolved. Some players on Android devices weren’t able to make it past the smartphone game’s title screen and were greeted with a Support Code error of 806-6502. Nintendo says that this particular issue has now been resolved, but wouldn’t say what had caused the error in the first place. The team has taken the time to thank those who encountered the error for remaining patient while the issue was being worked on.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Planets
gamingbolt.com

A New Splinter Cell-Style Game Was Apparently Being Tested Before E3 2021 – Rumour

Ubisoft’s beloved stealth franchise Splinter Cell has been on the ice for almost a decade, with 2013’s Splinter Cell Blacklist being the last time we saw a new full-fledged mainline entry in the series, and fans have been begging for a sequel incessantly. More and more it has looked like Ubisoft might not be interesting in bringing the series back, but recently, a report by VGC suggested that a new Splinter Cell game is indeed in development.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Monomals - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Monomals, the puzzle-platformer game that blends fishing and music creation, is available now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer for a look at gameplay and more. In Monomals, choose from a variety of different styles of music, collect adorable and melodious Monomals, then create music with them in a quest to become the greatest animal DJ.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Apex Legends Season 11 Launch Trailer Teases New Tropical Map

The launch of Apex Legends Season 11: Escape is right around the corner, and Respawn is about to release a bunch of new trailers to get fans excited for what’s to come before it goes live on Nov. 2. Today’s cinematic trailer teases the new tropical map as Mirage and Bangalore go back and forth on the topic of taking a vacation.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Target Ad Teases New PS5 & Nintendo Switch OLED Restock

A new Target ad is teasing an upcoming PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED restock coming very soon. In a couple of weeks’ time, we’ll be at the one-year mark since the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Despite this fact, it’s still incredibly difficult to track down the next-gen consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

God of War Windows PC trailer teases launch of new game

PC gamers looking forward to the launch of the once exclusive PlayStation game God of War on Windows computers early next year are sure to enjoy the three-minute announcement trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the game, storyline and characters if you haven’t already enjoyed it on PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
thecorsaironline.com

Game Over: Super Mario Bros. Film Cast Announced by Nintendo, Causing Divide Amongst Fans

On September 23, Nintendo announced the cast for the Super Mario Bros. animated film adaptation. The project is produced by the studio Illumination and distributed by Universal Pictures during Nintendo’s online live show to present future content Nintendo Direct. The celebrities that will be lending their voices to the film are Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. Charles Martinet who voiced the character since 1992, is relegated to voicing other characters in the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hulu Teases Animaniacs Season 2 Trailer

Animaniacs Season 2 just teased a new trailer from Hulu and fans are excited to see what they've got going on for another round of shenanigans. Yakko, Wakko, and the Warner Sister Dot flew onto the scene last year during the pandemic and caused quite the commotion. In a lot of ways, Animaniacs is a logical continuation of the original Warner Bros. cartoon's mile-a-minute laugh machine. Topical humor, observations, sight gags, entertainment darts, and everything in-between live in that water tower. So, it's not exactly hard to imagine Hulu opening things up for Season 2. Adding to that fact is the wild amount of social media attention that the Animaniacs reboot generated before its release and in the weeks afterward. Nineties nostalgia is firmly here and not going anywhere for the foreseeable future. It's easy to turn on the TV, boot up Hulu and think about the Kids WB lineup circa 1997. Luckily for fans, the next season seems poised to deliver more laughs. Hulu broke down what people can expect from another salvo of adventures with the central trio.
TV SERIES
d1softballnews.com

Super Mario, in the Nintendo film there will be Chris Pratt and Jack Black- Corriere.it

During the Nintendo Direct on 23 September (the six-monthly conference in which the Japanese company announces all its news) the father of Super Mario Shigeru Miyamoto made a surprise appearance to discuss the most famous plumber feature film in the world, in production by the Illumination studios. The North American release date is December 21, 2022 and the release dates for Japan and the rest of the world will be announced at a later time. While Miyamoto hasn’t revealed how Mario will look in the upcoming film, he has announced the cast that they will be giving their voices to the iconic characters of the Mushroom Kingdom. Nintendo’s cinematic endeavor, much like its recently opened Tokyo theme park, is part of its own expansion beyond video games.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy