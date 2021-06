I’ve been playing The Sims since day one, it’s been a lifelong affair. If you’ve read any of my The Sims 4 reviews you’ll know I have never played with CC (custom content) or mods, and I only recently started doing some of my own builds. For whatever reason, I have always enjoyed playing the game with the homes that come shipped with the game/expansion, or I download someone else’s stuff from the Gallery to play with. But when I saw that the Disney princess challenge was an actual thing people were doing in The Sims 4, I HAD to know more.