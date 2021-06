After a decade of economic expansion during which annual consumer price (CPI) inflation averaged just 1.8%, consumers are now dealing with price increases of magnitudes they haven’t faced in nearly 13 years. The pandemic-induced recession of 2020 was short-lived but deep, causing sudden shifts in consumer spending patterns and manufacturing plant shutdowns due to worker health and safety concerns. The combination of these factors has wreaked havoc on manufacturing production lines and supply chains as well as the entire service industry. As pent-up consumer demand returns, these production and supply chain disruptions persist, leading to increased price pressures starting with raw materials and flowing all the way to final consumer goods.