Posted on 06/22/2021 6:51 PM / Updated on 06/22/2021 6:52 PM. (crédito: Sajjad HUSSAIN/AFP) Nearly 90,000 people have signed a petition that Jeff Bezos not return to Earth after a space flight by Blue Origin, which is run by the businessman. The description reads: “Billionaires should not be on Earth or in space, but they can choose to stay there.” The petition was posted on .’s website change.org It aims to collect 150,000 signatures.