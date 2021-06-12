Quavo Reveals He and Pop Smoke Were Working On a Collab Album

Any teenager or rap enthusiast growing up in the early 2010s remembers the moment they saw the cover for Live. Love. ASAP. You might have first peeped it while your homie was playing “Peso” on their iPhone 4. Or maybe you stumbled on it when someone sent you a DatPiff link through BlackBerry Messenger, urging you to download the tape immediately. Some of us came across it when our classmates came to school wearing a bootleg Gildan T-shirt with the mixtape’s cover on it. Or you saw a giant poster of Pretty Flacko blowing smoke out his mouth on the wall of your friend’s college dorm room. Whether you came across it on your Tumblr feed or had it as the screensaver of your laptop, the cover art for ASAP Rocky’s debut mixtape felt ubiquitous and was nothing short of iconic. Surprisingly, that iconic photo of ASAP Rocky wasn’t shot by a member of the ASAP Mob or by a professional photographer hired by a record label. It was shot by Brock Fetch, an untrained film photographer who was personally flown out by the Mob to shoot the cover and document the last recording sessions for ASAP Rocky’s groundbreaking debut, which is finally dropping on streaming services today to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Rocky will be performing the entire tape live as the headliner at ComplexCon, which hits Long Beach on November 6 and 7.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO