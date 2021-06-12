Quavo Reveals He and Pop Smoke Were Working On a Collab Album

IDK dropped off the deluxe edition of his latest album USEE4YOURSELF with nine new tracks, including “Dinner Date” with Trippie Redd. The new tracks include a slew of new features. From an easy-going collab with Lil Yachty on “King Alfred Plan,” to a collab with Kenny Mason and JID on the fan-favorite “Cereal,” to extended versions of “Temporary Love” and “2 Cents” with SiR and Shy Glizzy. The deluxe re-release also comes with a brief, 15-minute documentary focused on IDK and the creation of the album. It includes appearances from Pharrell Williams, Young Thug, Kevin Durant, Zane Lowe, Offset, Lil Yachty, Mike Dean and more. The deluxe release arrived as IDK gears up to head on his massive USEE4YOURSELF Tour on November 2nd, which features Ameer Vaan and will make stops In New York, Boston, Las Vegas, and other locations.
