Colleton County, SC

Prosecutor dies just days after 2 relatives are found dead

FOX Carolina
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISLANDTON, S.C. (AP) — A longtime prosecutor in South Carolina has died just days after his grandson and daughter-in-law were found dead on the family’s land in Colleton County. The announcement of Randolph Murdaugh III’s death came from his law firm. The firm didn’t give a cause of death, but Democratic state Sen. Margie Bright Matthews of Colleton County said Murdaugh was in intensive care when she asked for prayers for the family Tuesday on the Senate floor. State investigators have released almost no information about the killings of Murdaugh's s 22-year-old grandson Paul Murdaugh and Paul’s mother, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh on Monday night.

