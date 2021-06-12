Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eddie Jackson Brings His Game Plan to the Grill In BBQ Brawl!

wgnradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NFL football and now Food Network Star Eddie Jackson joins Dane to talk about the new season of “BBQ Brawl”. Hear as Eddie shares thoughts on fellow coaches Bobby Flay and Michael Symon, as well as excitement for the teams that will be competing. Listen as Eddie helps us kick off summer grilling season and shares his support for our men and women in uniform and family favorites for the Jackson family backyard BBQ. See Eddie and all the action of BBQ Brawl this summer and the premiere on Food Network June 14th. For more information on showtime, hosts, teams and more go to FoodNetwork.com.

wgnradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Symon
Person
Bobby Flay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Nfl Football#Food Network Star#American Football#Bbq Brawl#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

The Extra Point: Can the Bears have Eddie Jackson be Eddie Jackson again?

If you're wondering what happened to Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson last season, you're not alone. After receiving a four-year $58.4-million contract extension, which made him the highest paid safety in the NFL, Jackson was in on a lot more tackles at the cost of a lot less production on the back end. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

How familiar faces could help Eddie Jackson this year

After busting onto the scene as the most exciting defensive player in the league over his first three seasons, Eddie Jackson had an up-and-down 2020. It’s important to remember that he had several pick-6s taken off the board due to questionable penalties, but even with those big plays factored in, he didn’t look like the same safety who has terrorized opposing quarterbacks previously.
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Eddie Jackson sees similarities between Vic Fangio and Sean Desai

Entering his fifth NFL season, Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson has become a key part of the Bears defense. After a breakout season in 2018 that saw Jackson with six interceptions, Jackson has just two interceptions over the last two seasons, including none in 2020. Jackson wasn’t just successful in 2018 because he was a talented player, the former fourth-round pick was successful because then-Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio put Jackson in a position to succeed on every single player, utilizing the free safety to his strengths.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

The Only Drawback Ahead for Eddie Jackson

Bears safety Eddie Jackson sees so much familiarity, from the defensive coordinator, to the scheme the Bears will play, to Tashaun Gipson lining up in the secondary at the other safety spot. Something new could be a real problem for the Bears in the secondary, though. That's the absence of...
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bears' Eddie Jackson Excited to Play With Tashaun Gipson Again

How familiar faces could help Eddie Jackson this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts. After busting onto the scene as the most exciting defensive player in the league...
NFLUSA Today

WATCH: Press conferences from Day 1 of Bears minicamp, including Eddie Jackson and Roquan Smith

The Chicago Bears kicked off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday as veterans and rookies united at Halas Hall for the final offseason workouts before training camp in late July. Chicago’s defensive starters were out in full force with one noticeable absence in nose tackle Eddie Goldman. Meanwhile, wide receiver Allen Robinson participated in minicamp after choosing to forgo voluntary OTAs.
TV Showstribuneledgernews.com

Recap: David Sandusky's gooey butter rollercoaster in 'BBQ Brawl,' episode 2

Jun. 22—This article includes spoilers for the June 21 episode of Food Network's "BBQ Brawl." Do not read any further if you don't want the episode's outcome revealed. Last week's season premiere of "BBQ Brawl" skewered St. Louis' two contestants and grilled them over direct heat. Host Michael Symon drafted both Christina Fitzgerald of Sugarfire Smoke House and David Sandusky of Beast onto his team, which approached the episode's central battle against the teams led by co-hosts Bobby Flay and Eddie Jackson with an unfocused "international" theme.
NFLchatsports.com

Chris Simms breaks down Trey Lance

I may be biased because I worked side-by-side with the guy for years at NBC Sports, but for my money, there’s no other national NFL analyst that puts more time and effort into evaluating quarterbacks than Chris Simms. You might look at his QB rankings and disagree, but I have literally seen the man putting in hours of work breaking guys down each year.
NFLchatsports.com

Stefon Diggs is not a top-40 NFL player according to PFF

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Stefon Diggs. Former Minnesota Vikings and current Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is currently not a top-40 NFL player according to some recent PFF rankings. Stefon Diggs knew he was capable of bigger things during his time with the Minnesota Vikings. Never really...
NFLBleacher Report

What Is Nick Chubb Worth to the Cleveland Browns?

The Cleveland Browns spent the better part of a decade rebuilding in an extreme and thorough fashion. Now they're contenders, but they've also reached the point at which they're having to pay up to keep the band together. Star edge defender Myles Garrett has already been paid, and they'll almost...
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Is Eddie Goldman Returning to the Chicago Bears?

A month back, I wrote an article regarding the things I was excited about in the 2021 season. One of those things was to see the return of nose tackle Eddie Goldman. So when I heard the news that, out of all of the Chicago Bears 2020 defensive starters who reported for mandatory OTA’s, Eddie Goldman was the lone “no-show,” I was disappointed, to say the least.
NFLUSA Today

Here's where Bengals' upgraded o-line ranks in NFL at PFF

Outside of Joe Burrow’s rehab, the offensive line set to play in front of him next season was the biggest storyline for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. After drafting Jackson Carman in the second round to play guard and signing Riley Reiff in free agency to man right tackle, the Bengals hope they have a dramatically upgraded line compared to last year.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears: Roquan Smith compared to 2018 draft class linebackers

Rashaan Evans, Roquan Smith, Leighton Vander Esch, Jerome Baker, Darius Leonard, Fred Warner, Tremaine Edmunds, Chicago Bears, 2018 Major League Baseball draft. Chicago Bears (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) When we look back on it, the 2018 draft class that featured Roquan Smith may go down as one of the...
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Robinson & Quinn for Ruggs & Nassib?

I have an excellent idea for Ryan Pace to create more salary cap space while also adding more character to the roster. Why not offer WR Allen Robinson + 4-3 DE/3-4 OLB Robert Quinn to the Las Vegas Raiders for WR Henry Ruggs + 4-3 DE/3-4 OLB Carl Nassib?. Maybe...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Marcus Mariota more than just a good backup QB

No big surprise here, but Las Vegas Raiders Marcus Mariota has been rated a top-10 backup quarterback entering the 2021 NFL season. Prior to the 2020 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders made the decision to bring in Marcus Mariota to play backup to Derek Carr. While Mariota did not play much in 2020, he did step in for an injured Derek Carr against the Los Angeles Chargers, and proved he could still get the job done with his arm, and his feet.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2 reasons the Cleveland Browns can win the Super Bowl this year

Cleveland’s tortured sports history says the Browns can’t be Super Bowl contenders, but this year’s roster has the talent to win it all. Long-suffering Browns fans understand that preseason hope is something that can turn into serious pain when the regular season begins. Even so, it’s fair to say that Cleveland has a chance to emerge as a dark horse Super Bowl contender in 2021. They aren’t walking into the regular season as title favorites, but dismissing their chances to make a deep postseason run would be folly.
NFLNBC Washington

Taylor Heinicke's Story Makes Fred Smoot Think of This NFL Hall of Famer

Taylor Heinicke's story makes Fred Smoot think of a Hall of Famer originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. For Taylor Heinicke's sake, there's hopefully a lot more to come in his NFL career. But when you evaluate how it's gone recently — in December 2020, he was excused from taking finals at Old Dominion so he could take snaps for the Washington Football Team — you realize Heinicke's taken a unique path to relevancy in pro football.