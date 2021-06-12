Eddie Jackson Brings His Game Plan to the Grill In BBQ Brawl!

Former NFL football and now Food Network Star Eddie Jackson joins Dane to talk about the new season of “BBQ Brawl”. Hear as Eddie shares thoughts on fellow coaches Bobby Flay and Michael Symon, as well as excitement for the teams that will be competing. Listen as Eddie helps us kick off summer grilling season and shares his support for our men and women in uniform and family favorites for the Jackson family backyard BBQ. See Eddie and all the action of BBQ Brawl this summer and the premiere on Food Network June 14th. For more information on showtime, hosts, teams and more go to FoodNetwork.com.