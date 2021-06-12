Chef Joe Flamm Fills us in on CHEESE and NEW Restaurant, Rose Mary!

Top Chef Champion and Chicago’s very own Joe Flamm joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Joe shares the history of Wisconsin Cheese and great ways to enjoy the 180th year of cheesemaking this summer. Listen as Joe talks about dishes he loves and the excitement for his new acclaimed spot Rose Mary and introduction of his vision for Croatian cuisine. For more information, great food and to see Joe in person this summer…Check with the White Sox for first pitch possibles OR go to https://www.rosemarychicago.com.