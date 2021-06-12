Armani McKellar just graduated from Andrews High. If she can afford it, college is next. It's what her mom wished for her.
Armani McKellar has fulfilled her mom’s wish. She graduated last Sunday from Andrews High School and will head to college where she wants to major in criminal justice. She wants to go to High Point University, and she’s got some scholarship money. But she needs more funds to make it to HPU, and everyone from a school counselor to the principal at Andrews High is working to make that possibility become a reality.greensboro.com