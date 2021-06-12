Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wiki Guide

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In New Horizons for the entire month of...

Related
Polygon

Kapp’n and his boat tours — Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Kapp’n, the lovable kappa (not turtle), has arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 roster. Kapp’n steers a boat and will take you around to different islands with unique landscapes on Kapp’n’s Boat Tours. Our Animal Crossing: New Horizons Kapp’n guide explains everything we know right now, including Kapp’n history,...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Food, cooking, and DIY Recipes+ – Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ big new 2.0 update included food that you can cook in a kitchen. You’ll need to use produce that you grow to make the various foods, too. Our Animal Crossing: New Horizons food, cooking, and DIY Recipes+ guide teaches you where to find food recipes and what crops you need to make the recipes.
RECIPES
Hot Hardware

Animal Crossing New Horizons: Huge Free Update And Paid Happy Home Paradise DLC Inbound

Month after month since its launch in March of 2020, Nintendo has released new content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons like clockwork. The smash hit feels like a living, breathing organism all to itself because it seems like every time we look, there's a content update just around the corner. ACNH features special events for about every Western and Japanese holiday, along with tons of of other dates in many regions and loads of seasonal content, so there's always something new to do. That's what makes the latest announcement so bittersweet—the next big update to version 2.0, along with the Happy Home Paradise expansion DLC, will be the final update for my personal favorite game for the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Horizons#Wiki#Animal Crossing#Nook Shopping
nintendowire.com

Guide – All island ordinances in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ massive Ver. 2.0 update has added a returning feature from New Horizons’ predecessor, New Leaf: ordinances! These let you change up aspects of your island to suit your playstyle. Even when one of Animal Crossing’s big draws is how real-time the entire experience is, these small and optional tweaks get every player closer to living their best life. Now they’re back and ready to make island living that much sweeter!
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Harv’s Island Plaza – Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons now has a place for its wandering salesmen to set up shop. The big 2.0 update added a section to Harv’s Island where you can pay to give some of the vendors a permanent spot. Our Animal Crossing: New Horizons Harv’s Island Plaza guide explains how to unlock Harv’s Island, what vendors are available, and how to unlock them.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

How to time travel — Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch plays in real time, meaning that a day in the game is as long as a day in real life. If you want to speed up your progress, you can time travel. Rather than waiting until the next real-world day, time traveling lets you...
VIDEO GAMES
