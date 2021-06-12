Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wiki Guide

Month after month since its launch in March of 2020, Nintendo has released new content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons like clockwork. The smash hit feels like a living, breathing organism all to itself because it seems like every time we look, there's a content update just around the corner. ACNH features special events for about every Western and Japanese holiday, along with tons of of other dates in many regions and loads of seasonal content, so there's always something new to do. That's what makes the latest announcement so bittersweet—the next big update to version 2.0, along with the Happy Home Paradise expansion DLC, will be the final update for my personal favorite game for the Nintendo Switch.

