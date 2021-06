Will Fuller is settling in nicely with the Miami Dolphins after inking a one-year deal to join the team in free agency. "Ever since I've been here, it's been great," the former Houston Texans wide receiver said Friday, according to Grant Gordon of NFL.com. "I love the culture here. It's just been easy to be here. Like I said, I've been in the building as much as I can. I enjoy being here. I'm happy the Dolphins took a chance on me."