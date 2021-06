Want to know what’s more impressive than a 43-year-old quarterback winning a Super Bowl in his first year with a new team? That same quarterback doing it on a bad knee. In the aftermath of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ Super Bowl-winning season in 2020, word got out that Tom Brady needed to undergo offseason surgery on his knee. At the time, it was characterized as a rather minor procedure and really more of a cleanup than anything else. However, Brady later revealed that it was rather extensive and “pretty serious.” Now, we’re gaining a bit more knowledge on the origins of the injury from the man himself.