Watch Han Drive Toyota GR Supra Stars In Fast & Furious 9

By Martin Bigg
CarBuzz.com
 11 days ago
Fast & Furious films may not be renowned for compelling storylines, but Fast 9 has plenty of plot twists that shake up the franchise. Not only does Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto have a brother that has conveniently never been mentioned before, but Han somehow survived the crash that seemingly killed him in Tokyo Drift.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content.

#Fast Furious#Fast And Furious#Toyota Supra#Tokyo Drift#Kismet#Chevrolet#Pontiac
