LOS ANGELES — The Rangers will not avoid the subject. At this point, they can’t. They have taken road woes to near historic levels. On Friday, it reached the surreal in a 12-1 loss to Los Angeles. This loss was all but assured before the first inning was over. Three of the first seven Dodgers to bat hit homers against Mike Foltynewicz. Not surprisingly, things did not get markedly better after that.