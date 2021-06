Croatia’s start to the EURO 2020 campaign was below-par – they were unimpressive against England in the opening match and were narrowly saved by the equalizer of Ivan Perisic against the impressive Czech Republic. They met Scotland – who showed promises against the Czechs and English at their own backyard – Hampden Park – for the do-or-die clash and when it mattered, Luka Modric turned on the style to dash the Scottish dreams for the eleventh time in a major tournament including the Euros and FIFA World Cup.