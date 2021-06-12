Cancel
College Sports

'You must grind and put in the hard work': Dispatch Scholar Athlete Ella Rogers, Granville

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports played: Soccer (4 years), basketball (4) Academic highlights: National Honor Society member; Cum Laude Society member; Spanish National Honor Society member. Athletic highlights: Two-time first-team all-state and all-district and three-time first-team all-league in soccer; all-American in soccer; first-team all-district and all-league in basketball; captain of state finalist soccer team and basketball team.

