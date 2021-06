Travis Kelce: Cleveland Browns Are “A Legit Contender”. The Cleveland Browns have been the NFL’s laughing stock for the better part of the past two decades, but things are finally getting better. After a fantastic first year under coach Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland has one of the best rosters in the league and is starting to get the recognition they deserve. While speaking to reporters at a charity softball game, tight end Travis Kelce said that the Cleveland Browns are “definitely a contender” and should be one of the best teams in the NFL.