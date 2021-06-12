Miley dazzles on the mound and at the plate, Reds win, 10-3.
Wade Miley - 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K - 2 for 2, BB, R. While it did not seem that Miley had his best stuff ever, he did enough to keep the Rockies at bay which is saying something because they do have an offense that can score a few runs. Miley impressed in both facets of the game, pitching seven innings while giving up only one earned run and getting on base three times. There’s probably a stat for how many times that’s happened in Reds history, but I don’t have the time.www.redreporter.com